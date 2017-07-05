Brazil's turmoil to boost M&A pipeline after a quiet quarter, bankers say

By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, July 5 Escalating political turmoil and a widening graft scandal are driving more Brazilian companies to sell businesses, promising a strong pipeline of mergers and acquisitions after dealmaking hit its slowest pace in a year in the second quarter, bankers said. While stricter legal scrutiny related to the corruption scandal helped slow second-quarter M&A, bankers said funds and multinational firms were still seekin