FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Axon reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Axon reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc

* Axon reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $79.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axon Enterprise Inc says taser weapons segment revenues increased 26% to $57.7 million in Q1 of 2017 compared to $45.8 million in Q1 of 2016

* Axon Enterprise Inc says software and sensors segment revenues increased 122% to $21.6 million in q1 of 2017 compared to $9.7 million in Q1 of 2016

* Axon Enterprise Inc says consolidated gross margin was 61% in q1 of 2017 compared to 66% in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.