FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Axovant Sciences appoints David Hung as CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Axovant Sciences appoints David Hung as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd

* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - Mindset study results for intepirdine in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in late September 2017

* Axovant Sciences Ltd says Mindset study results for intepirdine in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in late September 2017

* Vivek Ramaswamy to remain on board of directors and assume full-time role as CEO of parent company Roivant sciences

* Axovant Sciences Ltd- also announced appointment of Marion Mccourt as president and chief operating officer

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - Hung, who also joined Axovant's board of directors, succeeds founding chief executive officer Vivek Ramaswamy

* Former medivation directors Kate Falberg and Tony Vernon appointed to board of directors

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - David Hung has been named chief executive officer of Axovant Sciences, effective April 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.