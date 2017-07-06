BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
July 6 Axsome Therapeutics Inc:
* Axsome Therapeutics Inc - announced appointment of John Golubieski as chief financial officer, effective August 4, 2017
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.