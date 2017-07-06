BRIEF-Versapay, RBC enters agreement to offer ARC to business customers
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Axsome Therapeutics Inc:
* Axsome Therapeutics appoints John Golubieski as chief financial officer
* Appointment of John Golubieski as chief financial officer, effective August 4, 2017
* Axsome Therapeutics Inc - announced appointment of John Golubieski as chief financial officer, effective August 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, July 6 Egypt will hike electricity prices by up to 42 percent this fiscal year for households but keep energy subsidies in place three years longer than expected, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said on Thursday.