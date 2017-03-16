FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axt announces fire damage in manufacturing production area
March 16, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Axt announces fire damage in manufacturing production area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Axt Inc

* Announces fire damage in manufacturing production area

* Says electrical short-circuit fire occurred at its Beijing manufacturing facility on evening of March 15, 2017, local time

* No injuries occurred and there was no structural damage.

* Says fire was located in its gallium arsenide and germanium crystal growth production area and production in that area has stopped

* Now believes that revenue for Q1, ending March 31, 2017, will be in range of $18.0 million to $18.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

