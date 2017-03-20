BRIEF-AXT resumes substrate production at Beijing manufacturing facility

March 20 (Reuters) - AXT Inc:

* AXT Inc resumes substrate production at its Beijing manufacturing facility

* AXT Inc - resumed wafer processing production of all substrate types, at its manufacturing facility in Beijing, following an electrical fire on march 16

* AXT Inc - plans to use some of 6-inch furnace capacity for 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch diameter gallium arsenide and germanium crystal growth production

* Company believes it can return to full production during Q2

* AXT Inc - further, to meet immediate customer demand, staged inventory of smaller diameter crystalline ingots will be moved to wafer processing

* AXT Inc - no injuries occurred and that damage to facilities "was considerably less than we initially believed" due to incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: