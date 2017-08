Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc

* FY net income of 20.9 billion pesos in 2016, 19 pct higher than the previous year

* FY consolidated revenues reached 124.6 billion pesos, 16 pct higher year-on-year

* FY property development revenues grew 17 pct to 79.2 billion pesos