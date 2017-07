July 14 (Reuters) - AYCO GRUPO INMOBILIARIO SA:

* TO RUN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE, TO ISSUE 5.9 MILLION SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE 0.3 EURO PER SHARE AND SHARE PREMIUM 1.4 EURO PER SHARE

* SAYS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE SUBJECT TO SUBSCRIPTION OF AT LEAST 0.6 MLN NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)