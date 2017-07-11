July 11 Azarga Uranium Corp:

* Azarga Uranium announces $1.5 million private placement

* Azarga Uranium Corp - ‍intends to use proceeds of financing to continue to advance dewey burdock in-situ recovery uranium project towards construction​

* Azarga Uranium Corp says it intends to issue 5.8 million at a price of $0.26 per unit