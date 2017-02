Feb 24 Azarga Uranium Corp

* Azarga uranium provides update on permitting process

* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission

* Azarga uranium-petition pertains to april, 2015 decision of atomic safety & licensing board regarding co's nrc license for dewey burdock uranium project

* Azarga uranium corp - nrc license for dewey burdock uranium project continues to remain in "good standing"

* Azarga uranium corp - "will defend against any petitions for review filed" regarding co's nrc license for dewey burdock uranium project"