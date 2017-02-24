BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 24 Cytori Therapeutics Inc:
* Azaya Therapeutics Inc reports 5 percent passive stake in Cytori Therapeutics as on Feb. 15, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2mg6n5N) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.