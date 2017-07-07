BRIEF-Blur Group raises 1.75 mln stg via placing
* 100,000,000 new shares of 1 pence each conditionally placed at a price of 1.75 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 1.75 mln stg
July 7 Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.:
* Azeus secures conditional acceptance of tender from the Hong Kong Government
* Contract worth up to HK$79.1 million
* Secured acceptance of tender from hong kong government for an it services and maintenance contract worth up to hk$79.1 million
* First phase of project is expected to generate a one-off revenue of hk$44.0 million for group
* Expects to generate further hk$35.1 million in revenue over 9-year period following conclusion of 1 year warranty period post-completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it set coupon rate of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 7.45 percent