BRIEF-Azimut Holding Australian unit acquires Peters & Partners

May 12 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA:

* AZIMUT’S AUSTRALIAN SUBSIDIARY AZ NEXT GENERATION ADVISORY SIGNED A BINDING SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE ENTIRE CAPITAL OF PETERS & PARTNERS (P&P)

* SAYS AGREEMENT INCLUDES A SHARE SWAP OF 100% OF P&P'S EQUITY FOR AZ NGA SHARES AND AN INJECTION OF CAPITAL OF A $4.1MILLION (EUR 2.8MILLION)

* SAYS AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES A PROGRESSIVE BUY BACK OF AZ NGA SHARES OVER NEXT TEN YEARS