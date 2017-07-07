BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust updates on prepayment of term loan facility
* LMIR trust made a voluntary partial prepayment of S$55 million of its S$180 million 1 secured term loan facility
July 7 AZIMUT HOLDING SPA:
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN JUNE AT EUR 557 MILLION Source text: reut.rs/2sUCN4O Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 7 The European Stability Mechanism approved the release of a third tranche of bailout funds to Greece worth 8.5 billion euros ($9.68 billion) on Friday, the ESM said in a statement.