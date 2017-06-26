UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26
June 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,439 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.20 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 26 Azimut Holding Spa:
* SAYS ITS SWISS SUBSIDIARY AZ SWISS & PARTNERS SA SIGNED SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE EQUITY CAPITAL OF SDB FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says emicizumab showed positive results in phase iii studies (haven 1 and haven 2) in haemophilia a with inhibitors ahead of an industry meeting in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)