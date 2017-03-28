FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Azincourt Uranium announces option agreement
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Azincourt Uranium announces option agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Azincourt Uranium Inc:

* Azincourt Uranium announces option agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the east preston uranium project in the athabasca basin

* Azincourt Uranium Inc - azincourt may acquire a 70% interest eastern portion of preston project consisting of approximately 25,329 contiguous hectares

* Azincourt Uranium-to acquire 70% interest in east preston project by incurring c$2.5 million of staged expenditures, paying c$1 million in staged cash payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

