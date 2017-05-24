FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azrieli Group Q1 NOI rises 6 percent
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Azrieli Group Q1 NOI rises 6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Azrieli Group Ltd :

* Results of q1/2017

* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016

* Q1 same property NIS from properties in Israel increased by 3% compared with q1/2016

* Q1 ffo attributed to real estate activity increased by 11% and totaled NIS 253 million, compared with nis 228 million in q1/2016

* As of march 31, 2017 EPRA NAV per share was nis 147 per share, compared with nis 140 per share on march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

