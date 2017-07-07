July 7 Azul SA:

* June passenger traffic (RPKS) increased 20.7% compared to June 2016 on a capacity increase (ASKS) of 16.4% - SEC filing‍​

* June load factor was 81.2%, 2.8 percentage points higher than in the same period last year‍​

* June available seat miles (ASK) 1,978 million versus 1,698 mln‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tyLS59) Further company coverage: