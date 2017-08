March 16 (Reuters) - Azul:

* Anticipate IPO will be between R$19.00 and R$23.00 per preferred share and between US$18.02 and US$21.81 per ADS - SEC Filing

* Have applied to list the adss on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol “AZUL" Source text (bit.ly/2nwcGzO)