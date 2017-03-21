FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners says on March 20 debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners says on March 20 debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Azure Midstream Partners Lp

* Azure Midstream Partners LP - on March 20, 2017, debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation

* Azure Midstream Partners - pursuant to plan,all existing azure interests shall be deemed cancelled,azure plan interest shall be issued to Azure custodian

* Azure Midstream Partners - on or before effective date of plan, general partner shall form a subsidiary limited liability co to serve as Azure custodian Source text: (bit.ly/2nHn6Q9) Further company coverage:

