March 31 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* Azure Power Global - early-stage investor and board member, William "Bill" Elmore of foundation capital, resigned from company's board of directors

* Azure Power Global - foundation capital owns 14.5% of azure power's outstanding shares, foundation capital's initial investment in azure power was in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: