BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 AZZ Inc:
* AZZ Inc announces new $450 million revolving credit facility
* AZZ Inc says new five-year, $450 million revolving credit facility, which will expire on March 21, 2022
* AZZ Inc - new five-year credit facility, contains a $150 million accordion feature to upsize facility to $600 million if needed
* AZZ - entered new credit agreement as of March 21, amending, restating existing credit agreement, originally dated March 27, 2013, amended on Aug 8, 2016
* AZZ Inc says new five-year, $450 million revolving credit facility also includes a $75 million sub-limit for issuance of letters of credit
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond