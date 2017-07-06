July 6 Azz Inc

* Reports Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.51

* Azz Inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q1 revenue $208.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2018 earnings per share view $2.60 to $3.10

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $888.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Azz Inc - ‍incoming orders for quarter were $193.8 million while shipments for quarter totaled $208.6 million, resulting in a book to ship ratio of 0.93​

* Azz Inc sees fy 2018 annual sales in range of $880 million to $950 million

* Azz Inc - ‍gross margins for q1 of fiscal year 2018 were 23.6% compared to 26.1% in Q1 of last year​

* Azz Inc - first quarter fiscal year 2018 bookings of $193.8 million, resulting in backlog of $331.6 million

* Azz Inc - cautiously optimistic that fiscal year 2018 will benefit from improved infrastructure project spending during second half of year