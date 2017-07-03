July 3 B Communications Ltd:
* B communications ltd - announced that Midroog Ltd. Has
published an "issuer comment" regarding co
* B communications - in midroog's estimation, extended
length of ISA's investigation related with bezeq may increase
co's credit risk
* B communications - in Midroog's estimation, development of
suspicions against group's controlling shareholder, if any, may
also increase Co's credit risk
* B communications - Midroog estimates that it is very
difficult to assess possible implications for Bezeq control
permit due to investigation
* B communications - midroog estimates it is very difficult
to assess how results of investigation will affect Bezeq's
dividend policy, distribution volumes
