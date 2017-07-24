FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
July 24, 2017 / 10:28 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-B Communications says court rendered decisions concerning change in terms of release on restrictive conditions for number of suspects in investigation

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd

* B Communications - court rendered decisions concerning change in terms of release on restrictive conditions for number of suspects in investigation

* B Communications - terms include, partial restrictions on contacts with employees of Bezeq Group and Eurocom and with officers in companies

* B Communications - terms were set for a 60-day period - SEC filing

* B Communications - restrictions were imposed on co's chairman including, prohibitions against dealing with matters related to ministry of communications

* B Communications - dealings with affairs of Bezeq Group are to be made through CEOs of those cos and/or through acting chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2eHft9m) Further company coverage:

