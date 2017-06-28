Fitch Puts Sistema, MTS on Rating Watch Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation (Sistema) and PJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) on Rating Watch Negative following a Russian court injunction to freeze significant Sistema assets including its 31.76% stake in MTS, in relation to claims filed by Rosneft against Sistema. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Rosneft filed claims against Sistema