June 28 B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. Riley financial Inc says on June 28, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets & co - sec filing

* B. Riley financial Inc - co may offer and sell, up to $39.63 million principal amount of co's 7.50% senior notes due 2027 and 7.50% senior notes due 2021