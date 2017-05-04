May 4 B2gold Corp
* B2Gold Corp. Reports strong first quarter 2017 results exceeding its budget guidance;
fekola project mine construction remains on target for an october 1, 2017 production start
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* B2Gold - qtrly consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces, 6% above budget and 4%
higher than same period in 2016
* B2Gold Corp - for 2017, is projecting consolidated gold production expected to be in range
of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces
* Qtrly consolidated gold revenue of $146.3 million on sales of 119,937 ounces at an average
price of $1,219 per ounce
* On track to meet its 2017 annual guidance of between 545,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold
production
* B2Gold Corp - forecast consolidated cash operating costs and aisc per ounce are expected
to decrease in 2018
