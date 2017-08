May 30 (Reuters) - B2HOLDING ASA

* B2HOLDING ASA - B2KAPITAL S.R.L, ITALIAN SUBSIDIARY OF B2HOLDING ASA AND ITALIAN BANK BANCA SELLA, SIGNED AGREEMENT INCLUDING ACQUISITION OF NON-PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIO WITH FACE VALUE OF EUR 125,5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)