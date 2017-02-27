BRIEF-B2Holding Q4 operating profit up at NOK 151 million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - B2Holding ASA:

* Q4 net operating revenue 415.9 million Norwegian crowns ($50 million)versus 344.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 151 million crowns versus 108 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.15 crown per share for 2016

* Says expects increasing activity in Italy throughout 2017.

* Says views Greece as a highly interesting market to have a presence in going forward. Source text for Eikon:

