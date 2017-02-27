FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-B2Holding Q4 operating profit up at NOK 151 million
#Financials
February 27, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-B2Holding Q4 operating profit up at NOK 151 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - B2Holding ASA:

* Q4 net operating revenue 415.9 million Norwegian crowns ($50 million)versus 344.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 151 million crowns versus 108 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.15 crown per share for 2016

* Says expects increasing activity in Italy throughout 2017.

* Says views Greece as a highly interesting market to have a presence in going forward. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3711 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

