BRIEF-Agrofresh Solutions Inc receives favorable ruling in Mirtech lawsuit
* Agrofresh Solutions Inc-receives favorable ruling in Mirtech Lawsuit; court rules that co is owner of U.S. Patent technology used in Trupick product
July 6 B3IT MANAGEMENT AB
* ACQUIRES CONSULTING COMPANY SENTENSIA Q AB
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE IS BASED ON SENTENSIA'S DEVELOPMENT IN 2017 AND 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agrofresh Solutions Inc-receives favorable ruling in Mirtech Lawsuit; court rules that co is owner of U.S. Patent technology used in Trupick product
* Tencent unit asked to withhold shareholding info for executives (Adds comment from Hong Kong stock exchange)