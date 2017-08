March 13 (Reuters) - B3it Management AB:

* B3IT deepens cooperation with digital agency Rebel & Bird and acquires 51 percent of the company as of April 3 2017

* Starts new unit B3IT Digital Xperience AB

* Rebel & Bird started in 2012, currently has 15 employees with annual sales of about 19 million Swedish crowns ($2 million) in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9707 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)