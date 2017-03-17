FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank FY total income down 10 pct at 100.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG:

* FY earnings before tax at group level of -2.1 million euros (-$2.26 million), which represents a 5.5 million euros improvement compared with previous year

* Company was pleased to be able to maintain its FY trading income, derived primarily from market making, at a constant level of 52.8 million euros

* FY net commission income decreased to 40.7 million euros (-19 pct)

* Total income of Baader Bank Group in 2016 was 100.5 million euros (-10 pct)

* FY net interest income and current income increased to 3.2 million euros (+29 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

