BRIEF-Baader Bank successfully manages capital increase of Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG:

* Baader Bank successfully manages the capital increase of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. as joint bookrunner

* 996,318 new shares (representing about 7.9 percent of previous capital stock) were placed with institutional investors within a few seconds for a price of 22.80 euros per share

* Multiply oversubscribed transaction with an overall volume of 22.7 million euros ($24.13 million)