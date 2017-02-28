FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank successfully manages capital increase of Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG:

* Baader Bank successfully manages the capital increase of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. as joint bookrunner

* 996,318 new shares (representing about 7.9 percent of previous capital stock) were placed with institutional investors within a few seconds for a price of 22.80 euros per share

* Multiply oversubscribed transaction with an overall volume of 22.7 million euros ($24.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

