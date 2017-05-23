FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
May 23, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment

* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - Leslie Kass has been named senior vice president, industrial, to lead segment

* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - industrial segment will include company's B&W Megtec subsidiary based in Depere, Wis., its B&W Spig subsidiary based in Arona, Italy,

* Babcock & Wilcox - industrial segment will also include B&W universal unit in Stoughton, Wis., and industrial steam generation group in Ohio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

