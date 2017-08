March 7 (Reuters) - Backbone Technology AG:

* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)