FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bactiguard: Clinical study from Hong Kong confirms Bactiguard coated foley catheters reduce infections for long-term users
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 21, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bactiguard: Clinical study from Hong Kong confirms Bactiguard coated foley catheters reduce infections for long-term users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB:

* Says new clinical study from Hong Kong confirmed that Bactiguard coated foley catheters reduce infections for long-term users

* Study included 306 patients from rehabilitation hospital in Hong Kong

* Incidence of catheter associated urinary tract infections was 31 pct lower for patients with Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters (BIP Foley) compared to patients with standard latex Foley catheters (P=0.095) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.