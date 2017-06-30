June 30 BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB:

* NEW MAJOR ORDER FROM CHINA

* RECEIVED A THIRD MAJOR ORDER FROM CHINA OF 100,000 BACTIGUARD COATED FOLEY CATHETERS

* ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN JUNE AND GENERATE REVENUES OF SOME SEK 3 MILLION