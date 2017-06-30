BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
June 30 BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB:
* NEW MAJOR ORDER FROM CHINA
* RECEIVED A THIRD MAJOR ORDER FROM CHINA OF 100,000 BACTIGUARD COATED FOLEY CATHETERS
* ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN JUNE AND GENERATE REVENUES OF SOME SEK 3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
* Says it will sell entire shares (100 percent voting power) of a Yamanashi-based unit to Senshukai Co Ltd, on July 1