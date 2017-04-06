BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 6 BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB:
* BACTIGUARD WINS TENDER IN SWEDEN
* WINS TENDER FOR URINARY CATHETERS COVERING SWEDISH COUNTY KALMAR
* CONTRACT RUNS 1 APRIL 2017 TO 31 MARCH 2021 AND COVERS BOTH BIP FOLEY CATHETER IN LATEX AND BIP FOLEY CATHETER SILICONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.