May 12 (Reuters) - Badger Daylighting Ltd

* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "my focus on that is really not to focus on it" - conf call

* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "I don't agree with the thesis" - conf call Further company coverage: