Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bae Systems

* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage

* Ceo says will not give any commitment to time frame on saudi batch 2 typhoon order

* Cfo says nature of company's long-term contract will enable it to take a long view on pension deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)