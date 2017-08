Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank

* Q4 net profit $128.5 million versus $118 million year ago

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $570.6 million versus $537.2 million year ago

* Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 US cents per share and 10 percent bonus share issue

* FY net interest income $828.2 million versus $814.7 million year ago