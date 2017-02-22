FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 profit falls
February 22, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $151.5 million versus $162.7 million year ago

* Board proposes cash dividend of 1 percent of share nominal value, 1 bonus share for every 20 shares for 2016

* Q4 net profit attributable to shareholders $35 million versus $42 million year ago

* "For 2017, we expect fluctuations in regional and international markets will continue"

* Q4 total operating income $285 million versus $262 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2luJmZP) Source: (bit.ly/2lnZxcV) Further company coverage:

