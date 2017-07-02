BRIEF-Suadi's Bupa Arabia renews health insurance contract with SABIC
* Renews one-year contract to provide health insurance to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's (SABIC) employees and their families, starting July 4, 2017
July 2 GFH Financial Group:
* Appoints Securities and Investments (SICO) as market maker to acquire treasury shares Source: (bit.ly/2ux4HVV) Further company coverage: )
* Renews one-year contract to provide health insurance to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's (SABIC) employees and their families, starting July 4, 2017
DUBAI, July 2 Qatar's stock market may come under pressure on Sunday as a deadline to accept a series of politcal demands by four Arab states is expected to expire late in the day with no sign of the crisis ending.