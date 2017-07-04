July 4 Investcorp Bank:
* Completes its first two real estate investments in Europe
* Acquires two warehouse units, light manufacturing facility
for a total consideration of about £35 million in partnership
with Brydell Partners
* Says aims to build a diversified portfolio of single-let
assets in the UK with individual lot sizes of £10 million to
£20 million
