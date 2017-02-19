BRIEF-MSC to pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 19 National Hotels Co Bsc
* FY net profit 3.5 million dinars versus 3.8 million dinars year ago
* Board proposes FY cash dividend of 12 fils per share Source(bit.ly/2liTPHC) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016