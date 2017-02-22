FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bahri, Bunge to form ocean freight joint venture
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bahri, Bunge to form ocean freight joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Bahri and Bunge to form ocean freight joint venture

* JV will operate under name Bunge Bahri Dry Bulk Ltd.

* Financial terms of agreements were not disclosed

* company plans to ship over 5 million metric tons in year one, ramping up volume over time to double-digit figures

* Joint venture will be financed pro rata by bdb and bunge

* BDB and Bunge will own 60/40% of JV respectively, and it will be registered and based in Dubai

* JV will charter, commercially operate Supramax / Panamax initially from fleet currently owned/managed by BDB & subsequently from 3rd parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.