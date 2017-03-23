FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp posts FY net profit of RMB 6.37 bln
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 23, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp posts FY net profit of RMB 6.37 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - BAIC Motor Corp Ltd

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB 6.37 billion versus RMB 3.32 billion

* FY revenue RMB116.20 billion versus RMB 84.11 billion

* Board recommends to distribute a final dividend for year 2016 of RMB 0.29 per share

* In 2017, market demand for premium vehicles in China is expected to remain robust

* "Prospect of new energy products remains positive" in 2017

* "Expected that regulatory policies concerning passenger vehicle industry as a whole will be further tightened" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

