Feb 23 Baidu Inc

* Baidu announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 4.2 to 7.6 percent

* Baidu Inc says total revenues in Q4 of 2016 were RMB 18.212 billion ($2.623 billion), a 2.6% decrease from corresponding period in 2015

* Baidu says online marketing revenues for Q4 of 2016 were RMB 16.166 billion ($2.328 billion), representing an 8.2% decrease

* Baidu says basic and diluted earnings per ads for Q4 of 2016 amounted to $1.65 and $1.64, respectively

* Baidu says non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads for Q4 of 2016 amounted to RMB 13.23 ($1.91)

* Baidu says mobile search monthly active users (MAUS) were 665 million for month of December 2016, an increase of 2% year-over-year

* Baidu says mobile maps MAUS were 341 million for month of December 2016, an increase of 13% year-over-year

* Baidu says traffic acquisition cost as a component of cost of revenues was $379.7 million, representing 14.5% of total revenues

* Baidu says gross merchandise value for transaction services totaled RMB 18.1 billion ($2.6 billion) for Q4 of 2016, an increase of 23% year-over-year

* Baidu says Baidu wallet activated accounts reached 100 million at end of December 2016, an increase of 88% year-over-year

* Baidu says currently expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB 16.480 billion ($2.374 billion) to RMB 17.030 billion ($2.453 billion) for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: